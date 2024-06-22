Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov drops Antonio Trocoli with savage knockout win – UFC Saudi Arabia Highlights

Surging Russian prospect, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has turned in his second victory on the trot since his move to the Octagon — finishing short-notice replacement, Antonio Trocoli in their main card clash at UFC Saudi Arabia in his return in Riyadh.

Magomedov, a revered striker at the middleweight limit, made his debut in the Octagon back in October of last year at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, landing a decision win in a scrutinized outing against Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva.

And remaining on tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia card in the Middle East, Magomedov took on short-notice foe, Troloci at the middleweight limit, seeing bouts with both Ihor Portieria and Joilton Lutterbach fall to the wayside.

Showing off his highly-touted striking on the feet throughout his three round bout with Trocoli, Magomedov eventually forced the issue in the final frame, landing a brutal barrage at the fence before felling the Brazilian and scoring a TKO victory in his sophomore outing in the promotion.

Below, catch the highlights from Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s win at UFC Saudi Arabia