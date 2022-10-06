With just a trio of UFC flagship events remaining in the final months of 2022, the promotion will, however, field six further ‘Fight Night’ billed showcases, with five taking place at the UFC Apex facility in its Las Vegas, Nevada staple – while a December trip to Orlando, Florida is also on the cards.

Over the course of the next three months, the promotion are set to feature a host of title fights, including lightweight, bantamweight, middleweight, and strawweight tangles – while a host of ‘Fight Night’ billed cards will feature a series of perennial contenders – many of which in high-profile, potential title-eliminators. Below, catch the run down from the final 6 ‘Fight Night’ cards of 2022.

UFC Vegas 62 – Grasso vs. Araújo

Set to take main event honors next weekend following this week’s period of no fights, a flyweight matchup between the #5 ranked contender, Alexa Grasso, and the #6 rated, Viviane Araújo.

Grasso has so far enjoyed an undefeated three-fight streak since her 2020 move to flyweight, while Araujo, a former Pancrase titleholder has struggled to find continued form in the Octagon, most recently defeating Andrea Lee.

An intriguing flyweight fight between division contenders, Askar Askarov, and Brandon Royval is also on deck for the ‘Sin City’ card – while veteran Cub Swanson makes a bantamweight move against Johnathan Martinez.

UFC Vegas 63 – Kattar vs. Allen

Another high-profile, potential title-eliminator at the featherweight limit is booked for the promotion’s October 29. ‘Fight Night’ event – as division strikers, Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen share the Octagon.

Set for his third outing of the year, Kattar is attempting to rebound from a loss to Josh Emmett, while the surging Ipswitch native, Allen has enjoyed a promotional perfect run, most recently stopping Dan Hooker with strikes in London. UFC betting UK offers the opportunity to flutter on an impressive and anticipated battle between slick punchers, Kattar, and Allen.

UFC Vegas 64 – Mitchell vs. Evloev

A grappler’s delight is slated currently for November 5. at the UFC Apex facility – as undefeated featherweight forces, Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev land in the Octagon.

Out of action since a career-best unanimous decision win over Brazilian kicking veteran, Edson Barboza, Mitchell currently boasts an unbeaten 15-0 record, while Evloev is fresh from a judging win over Dan Ige in June – moving him to 16-0. A strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez, and Amanda Lemos is also slated for the UFC Apex card.

UFC Vegas 65 – Lewis vs. Spivak

Heavyweight division contenders, Derrick Lewis, and Sergey Spivak are set to headline UFC Vegas 65 on November 19. – as the fan-favorite promotional standout knockout artist looks to prevent a third consecutive loss against the impressive, Spivak.

Riding a pair of knockout defeats to both Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Pavlovich into his headlining clash, Lewis meets with Moldovan contender, Spivak who has landed knockout wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai recently.

UFC Orlando – Thompson vs. Holland

After a brief two-week retirement, fan-favorite striker, Kevin Holland has booked himself his third Octagon main event in the form of a UFC Fight Night Orlando clash against two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson.

Simpsonville striker, Thompson has been sidelined since December of last year, where he dropped a unanimous decision loss against Belal Muhammad, while Holland suffered a one-sided D’Arce choke defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 just last month.

UFC Vegas 66 – Cannonier vs. Strickland

A middleweight rescheduling – initially scheduled for next weekend in ‘Sin City’ between one-time title challenger, Jared Cannonier, and Sean Strickland will take placeholder as the final fight of the year on December 17.

Cannonier has been out of action since July where he suffered a forgettable unanimous decision defeat to middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, while Strickland dropped a thunderous first round KO loss to Alex Pereira on the same International Fight Week main card.