LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Results throughout tonight (Sat. 12th Sep, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event, two ranked Women’s Strawweight’s will face off as Michelle Waterson looks to defend her place in the rankings form the rising star of Angela Hill. Both coming off losses this bout will be especially important in creating momentum for either woman to gain a title shot. In the co-main event, we will see a lightweight matchup between two finishers the undefeated Ottman Azaitar against the undefeated in the UFC, Khama Worthy.
Check out our UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA
UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
- Lightweight: Ottoman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
- Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
- Light-Heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
- Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom
- Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez
- Catchweight: Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner
- Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
- Women’s Flyweight: Justine Kish def. Sabina Mazo via submission (reak naked choke) in round three