LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Results throughout tonight (Sat. 12th Sep, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event, two ranked Women’s Strawweight’s will face off as Michelle Waterson looks to defend her place in the rankings form the rising star of Angela Hill. Both coming off losses this bout will be especially important in creating momentum for either woman to gain a title shot. In the co-main event, we will see a lightweight matchup between two finishers the undefeated Ottman Azaitar against the undefeated in the UFC, Khama Worthy.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

Lightweight: Ottoman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Women's Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Light-Heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez

Catchweight: Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy Women’s Flyweight: Justine Kish def. Sabina Mazo via submission (reak naked choke) in round three