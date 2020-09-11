UFC Vegas 10 is set to go down tomorrow night (September 12) at the APEX. In the main event, we have an exciting strawweight fight between long-time contenders Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. Check out the weigh-in results from earlier today to see if those fighters and everyone else on the card successfully made weight.

UFC Vegas 10 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Kyle Nelson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

PRELIMS

Tyson Nam vs. Schnell Tyson Nam () vs. Matt Schnell () – Fight called off to Schnell weight cut issues

Julia Avila (135) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135)

Kevin Croom (154.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.5)

Roque Martinez (258.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (261)

Jalin Turner (163.5) vs. Brok Weaver (164)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Justine Kish (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (125.5)