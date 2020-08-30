Earlier tonight (Sat. August 29, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic took place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to a matchup between two ranked light-heavyweights Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith. Rakic dominated the fight for the entire three rounds after injuring Smith earlier with leg kicks. The judges saw it a Unanimous Decision to Rakic who will advance in the rankings towards the top of the division. The co-main event of the evening saw former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler return against Neil Magny. Magny dominated the fight earning himself a unanimous decision victory over Lawler. Outside of this, there were plenty of moments worthy of bonuses.

Fight of the Night came in the first fight of the main card between Ricardo Lamas and Bill Algeo. Stepping in on short notice to replace Ryan Hall, Algeo performed extremely well holding his own against a veteran who has fought some of the best to ever do it. Lamas, however, proved too much for the new signing, dominating him in the third round to silence any doubt in his decision victory.

The First Performance of the Night went to Mallory Martin in the very first fight of the night against Hannah Cifers. The first round saw Martin one step behind on the feet being hit will a combination of punches that looked to have almost closed the show. Coming out in the second round, the game plan was completely different from Martin quickly securing a takedown and ending the fight with a rear-naked choke at 1:33.

The Final Performance of the Night bonus went to Sean Brady for his submission win over Christian Aguilera. Another second-round submission, Brady found the position once before Aguilera was able to scramble out. Shortly after Brady was able to secure the position again and earn the victory via mounted guillotine choke.