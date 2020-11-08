Ealier Tonight (Sat. November 7, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to a matchup between two top-ranking UFC Light-Heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. In this matchup, Teixeira rallied through some adversity to take down the heavy-hitting Santos and submit him with a rear-naked choke in round number three. In the co-main event, we saw two heavyweights face off in a match that was mostly the pair feeling each other out. This saw Andre Arlovski take victory via split decision over Tanner Boser. Outside of these two fights, there were many moments on the card worthy of bonuses.

Fight of the Night came on the main card when Bantamweight’s Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha engaged in a three-round war. Barcelos utilized his leg kicks and counter striking offense to trade with the heavy-hitting Taha on the feet before taking him to the ground and showcasing that high-level grappling pedigree. Ultimately this led to Barcelos claiming the Unanimous Decision victory.

The First Performance of the Night bonus went to Alexandr Romanov for his first-round submission of Marcos Rogerio. Romanov made history becoming the fight fighter in UFC history to get the finish via a forearm choke.

The final Performance of the Night went to Giga Chikadze for his stunning head-kick knockout of Jamey Simmons. After defending the takedown attempts of Simmons Chikadze was able to maintain his range landing a body kick in order to set up a devastating head kick to close the show. The finish came just three minutes and 51 seconds into the first round.