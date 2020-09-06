Earlier tonight (Sat. September 5, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai took place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to the main event between two ranked heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. After fighting through the adversity of four rounds of war between the two, Overeem was able to secure a takedown and finish the fight on the ground in the fifth and final round. In the co-main event, we saw Ovince Saint Preux return to the light-heavyweight division to take on Alonzo Menifield in a fight that resulted in OSP securing a devastating knockout finish in the second round. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of moments warranting of bonuses.

The First Performance of the Night bonus came in the featherweight division between Brian Kelleher and Ray Rodriguez. After two opponent switch ups over the past week, Brian Kelleher stepped in the cage on less than one day notice against his opponent Ray Rodriguez who was obviously in the same situation getting a late notice call up to make his debut. Kelleher showed his experience and skill snatching onto Rodriguez’s neck early in the first round and submitting him with a guillotine choke.

The second Performance of the Night bonus came in the fight following when middleweight’s Andre Muniz and Bartosz Fabinski met in the octagon. Fabinski quickly looked for the takedown that led to his demise as Muniz showcased his high-level grappling ability securing an armbar submission 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the first round.

The Performance of the Night bonuses kept rolling as the next fight produced another between Michel Pereira and Zelim Imadaev. Pereira put on a three-round showcase looking fantastic and dominating the fight before securing a rear-naked choke submission late in round three.

The final Performance of the Night bonus came in the next fight, the co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. Saint Preux showcased his veteran skill and ability to finish catching Menifield with a counter left hook in the second round that would finish the fight and secure him a bonus.