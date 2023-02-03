UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac – Best Bets

In their first card of February 2023, the UFC planned to make the trip to Seoul, South Korea. Unfortunately, the promotion was unable to finalize the details in time, and instead, fans will once again watch world-class athletes throw down with little to no live crowd presence.

However, the card is now littered with East Asian talent, all equipped with the potential to pick up highlight-worthy finishes. Join us below as we break down our best bets from UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac.

Derrick Lewis – KO/TKO

Derrick Lewis is one of those fighters that can change the entire dynamic of a fight in the space of a second. His classic comeback KO finish of Alexander Volkov is perhaps the best example of this. There are also several other dynamics in play that favor ‘The Black Beast’ in this fight, such as his extremely impressive record whilst fighting in the Apex Arena.

He also has a tendency to simply run through opponents who are not of a truly elite level, just as he did to Chris Daukaus. Spivac is a talented fighter and an impressive wrestler for the division. However, is he truly worthy of a containership spot in the division? We are going to gamble that he isn’t.

Derrick Lewis by KO/TKO can be found at +225 on Betway.

Doo Ho Choi – ML or KO/TKO

The Korean Superboy,’ Doo Ho Choi, makes his long-awaited return to the UFC octagon this weekend, when he takes on Canadian knockout artist, Kyle Nelson.

Choi has been out of action for a while, and is coming off back-to-back losses. However, if he shows even half the potential that he demonstrated during the early run of his career in the UFC, this should be his fight to lose. Nelson is 1-4 in his last fight, having been finished 3 times. Choi hit’s extremely hard and is a dynamic striker. Assuming he has not entirely deteriorated over the past few years, he should be live for a KO/TKO finish.

Doo Ho Choi to win via KO/TKO is priced at +105 on Betway.

Da Un Jung ML & Rinya Nakamura ML Parlay

In the co-main event, Da Un Jung will take on American wrestler Devin Clark. This is a fight that Jung should dominate. Historically his takedown defense has been solid, and his striking is crisp and dangerous. If Clark is unable to take the fight to the floor, Jung should have a field day. He may even be live for a late finish, should you be interested in looking at props.

Rinya Nakamura takes on Toshiomi Kazama in the final of one of many Road To The UFC bouts on this card. Nakamura is arguably the biggest prospect from Road To The UFC, with a credentialed wrestling background and exceptional athletic prowess. Kazama is certainly talented, but Nakamura is simply a step ahead in nearly all facets of MMA.

Parlaying Da Un Jung and Rinya Nakamura’s ML’s parlayed together comes in at around -140 on Betway.

