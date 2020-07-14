UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige is official. All 20 fighters have now weighed in ahead of the event which will take place at the Flash Forum in at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening (July 15). In the main event featherweight contenders, Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige will face off with the winner moving one step closer to a shot at 145lb champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Check out all the weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Ryan Benoit (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171) – Alhassan missed weight by 3lbs.

PRELIMINARY CARD

John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Chris Fishgold (149)* vs. Jared Gordon (145) – Fishgold missed weight by 3lbs

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Aaron Phillips (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Kenneth Bergh (OUT)* vs. Jorge Gonzalez (205) – Bergh did not weigh in. Fight cancelled.

Which UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige bout are you most excited to watch?