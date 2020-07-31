UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan is now official. It’s been a drama-filled day before, during, and after weigh-ins. Ray Borg and Eric Spicely pulled out from their respective fights against Nate Maness and Markus Perez. The UFC found replacements for both men but only one turned up to the weigh-in. Check out the full UFC Fight Night 173 weigh-in result below…

MAIN CARD

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Lando Vannata (155.5)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Kevin Holland (184)

PRELIMS

Jonathan Martinez (140.5)* vs. Frankie Saenz (136) – * Martinez missed bantamweight limit by 4.5 pounds.

Ed Herman (206) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)

Nate Maness (144.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (145.5)

Charles Ontiveros ()* vs. Markus Perez (194.5) – * Ontiveros did not weigh in. Fight against Perez is off.

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vincent Cachero (145)

Cody Durden (135.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135.5)