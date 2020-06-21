UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs. Volkov Bonuses

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 20th, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility hosted the main event bout between #3 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and number #7 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov. The matchup went the distance with Blaydes coming out on top due to his superior grappling abilities. Volkov had little to offer in the early rounds with Blaydes being able to take him down at will and hold him down for the duration of the rounds. Towards the end of the bout when fatigue started to take effect, Volkov found some opportunities to land some damage and attempt submissions, however, these were unable to swing the fight in his favor. Outside of the main event, there were plenty of moments warranting bonuses on the card.

Fight of The Night was the co-main event bout of the evening between ranked featherweights Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos. This striking war began with Emmett injuring his leg early in the first round. Fighting through adversity Emmett was still able to land power shots on Burgos throughout the round. Burgos attacked the compromised leg as well as wearing Emmett down with body shots and jabs. The second round was very similar to the first with the two engaging in nonstop striking exchanges. The third round saw Emmett prove why he deserved to walk away victorious dropping Burgos numerous times in the round, however, Burgos showed his durability by recovering and getting to his feet each time to finish the bout standing. Ultimately Emmett won a razor-close decision.

The first Performance of The Night went to Justin Jaynes in his debut against Frank Camacho. Jaynes got the job done early hitting Camacho with a left hook taking him off his feet, once he got back up Jaynes continued to hit him with a flurry of punches until the ref had seen enough.

The final Performance of The Night was given to Jim Miller for his submission victory over Roosevelt Roberts. Miller found a finish in the first round by method of armbar securing him his bonus.