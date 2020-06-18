UFC Fight Island Cards Taking Shape, A Number Of Fights Announced

Spread the word!













UFC Getting Ready For Fight Island Events

The UFC Fight Island cards are just about set.

The promotion confirmed and announced a number of fights taking place on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island next month including all the main card matchups and majority of the prelims.

The first Fight Island event takes place July 11 with UFC 251. That event will host three title fights including a welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns; a featherweight rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway; and Petr Yan battling Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight strap.

It will be followed with a July 15 event headlined by a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. In the co-main event, Frankie Edgar makes his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz.

That is followed by the July 18 event that will see a rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight title headline the event. Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum will meet in the co-main event.

Finally, Robert Whittaker meets Darren Till on the July 25 card with a light heavyweight contest between Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, as well as Alexander Gustafsson’s heavyweight debut against Fabricio Werdum taking place on the main card.

You can see the full lineup below:

-UFC 251: Usman-Burns (7/11)

-UFC FN: Kattar-Ige (7/15)

-UFC FN: Figueiredo-Benavidez II (7/18)

-UFC FN: Whittaker-Till (7/25)

What do you make of the UFC Fight Island cards?