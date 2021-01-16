LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar results throughout the night (Sat. 16th. January 2021) from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Opening up the UFC’s 2021 schedule, former undisputed featherweight titleholder, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway makes his return to ‘Fight Island’ in his first non-title outing since 2016, as he draws the surging New England Cartel mainstay, Calvin Kattar. Title implications certainly on the line for the tonight’s main event victor.

Hoping to snap a two-fight losing run, Hawaii fan-favourite, Holloway dropped his undisputed crown to incumbent division best, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December of 2019. Unsuccessfully prying the title back from the Aussie in the co-main event of UFC 251 in July last, Holloway dropped a razor-thin split decision loss to the City Kickboxing staple.

In a breakout year for the Methuen native, Kattar took home two victories in 2020. Featuring at UFC 249 in May, the Massachusetts striker stopped veteran knockout ace, Jeremy ‘Lil’ Heathen’ Stephens via a perfectly-timed step-in elbow before massive ground-and-pound ended the Iowa native’s night.

Headlining UFC Fight Island 1 in July, Kattar took main event honours for the second time in his Octagon stint, managing a unanimous judging victory over Holloway’s compatriot, ‘Dynamite’ Dan Ige over five-rounds in a competitive back-and-forth.

In a rescheduled pairing, veteran welterweight finishers, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit and ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown meet in an exciting matchup on paper. Recently snapping a lengthy skid, New Mexico native, Condit, a former WEC and interim UFC welterweight champion also makes his return to ‘Fight Island’ — having bested Court McGee over three-rounds via a unanimous decision.

Seen his two-fight rise snapped by uber-prospect, Miguel Baeza, perennial contender, Brown had beaten both Ben Saunder and The Ultimate Fighter 1 victor, Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez.

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar Results

Main Card: (ESPN+, ABC 3 P.M. ET)

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 12 P.M. ET)

Bantamweight: Yu Wanan vs. Joselyne Edwards

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev def. David Zawada via split decision (29-28 x2), and (28-29)

Bantamweight: Vanessa Melo def. Sarah Moras (30-27 x2), and (29-28)

Featherweight: Austin Lingo def. Jacob Kilburn via unanimous decision (30-26 x2), and (30-27)