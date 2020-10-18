Earlier Tonight (Sat. October 17, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie took place from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Fight Island played host to the number one contender matchup in the Featherweight division between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. This main event saw Ortega showcase his evolved striking game that he has worked on over the time off since his failed title fight back in 2018. The newly found striker dominated Zombie for the entire five rounds scoring 50/45 on all three judges scorecards. In the co-main event, former women’s Strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes her Flyweight debut in stunning fashion finishing the number one ranked contender Kaitlyn Chookagian in the first round. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of moments on the card warranting of bonuses.

The very first Performance of the Night bonus went to Jimmy Crute for his knockout victory over fellow light-heavyweight prospect Modestas Bukauskas. Crute came out fast landing multiple low kicks looking to slow the movement of Bukasukas. Shortly after Bukauskas overcommitted to a shot that saw Crute land a counter dropping the fighter before following up and finishing the fight with a combination.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Jessica Andrade in the co-main event for her knockout victory over number one contender Kaitlyn Chookagian. Andrade came into the fight the smaller fight on paper this saw her look to close the distance working her wrestling to land a takedown against Chookagian. After the pair resumed to the feet Andrade used her kicks to slow down Chookagian before going to the body which would give her the key to finishing the fight. As ten seconds remaining on the clock, Andrade hurt Chookagian with a body shot before rushing her and landing another to finish the fight.

Fight of the night came in the featured prelim between Mateusz Gamrot and Guram Kutateladze. The pair of Lightweights showcased a three-round war that ultimately saw Kutateladze come out with the victory on the judge’s scorecards.