UFC Exec: ‘All Bets Are Off’ Regarding Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC senior vice president of international and content David Shaw is unsure if a Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight will happen next. However, he did not rule it out.

Cerrone continued his career renaissance with a dominant unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa on Saturday night. It makes it four wins in his last five while he is also 2-0 since returning to 155 pounds.

“Cowboy” later called out McGregor in his post-fight interview — a fight that was seemingly dead as of earlier this week.

But with that fight being on everyone’s lips now, Shaw responded in the post-fight press conference if it could happen.

“I mean, all bets are off. I got no idea,” Shaw said. “With Conor especially, I think one perspective of his is different one day than the next. We’ll see, I know there’s a lot a chatter about that. I think sometimes, it kind of falls into the category of where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

“When things start percolating up and reaching to the mainstream, people start talking about it, there’s a little credence to those types of rumors. I just got no idea what’s in store for those guys.”

McGregor and Cerrone seemed destined to collide earlier this year. That was until the former refused to fight him on anything but a main event slot.

But with Cerrone’s stock higher than ever, there’s a bigger possibility now.