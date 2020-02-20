UFC Drops Epic Promo For UFC 248 – Adesanya vs. Romero

Spread the word!













UFC 248 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7.

In the main event of the night, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title up for grabs against Yoel Romero. The co-main event will see women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defend her title for the first time ever against former division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The card also features a top middleweight matchup between Derek Brunson and rising contender Edmen Shahbazyan.

Now, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released an epic new promo to hype the PPV event. The theme of the promo is “Who’s Gonna Stop Me?” Check it out here below:

UFC 248 Card

Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

(C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

What do you think about the new UFC 248 promo? Who are you picking in the two titles fights?