Referees & Judges Assigned For UFC 248 Title Bouts

The referees and judges have been assigned for next month’s (Sat. March 7, 2020) UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV).

All the action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The decisions for referees and judges were finalized during the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s (NSAC) meeting Wednesday. Per MMA Fighting, Dan Miragliotta will be in charge of the action during the main event, which will see UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defend his title against Yoel Romero.

This will be the second time Miragliotta has worked a Romero fight, but the first time he works an Adesanya fight. The judges for the PPV will be Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy. The co-main event, which will see UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang put her title on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, will be officiated by Keith Peterson.

Judging that championship bout will be judges Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, and Eric Colon. Referees will be paid $1,900 for their work, and judges will be making $1,600. The rest of the card’s judging and officiating assignments will be determined during fight week in Las Vegas next month. We’ll keep you updated as more information is made available.

What do you think about the referees and judges who are assigned for UFC 248?