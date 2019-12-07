UFC DC Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. December 7, 2019) UFC on ESPN 7 (UFC DC) will go down from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem will go head-to-head with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Overeem is one of the most decorated strikers in the history of heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA). He’ll give Rozenstruik quite the challenge as he attempts to enter the heavyweight elite tonight.

Also, Cynthia Calvillo takes on Marina Rodriguez in the co-main event at women’s strawweight. The Las Vegas-based MMA promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy tonight. Check out the UFC DC full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC DC Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell

Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means

Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means Featherweight: Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo

Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith

