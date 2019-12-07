UFC DC Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 7, 2019) UFC on ESPN 7 (UFC DC) will go down from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem will go head-to-head with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Overeem is one of the most decorated strikers in the history of heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA). He’ll give Rozenstruik quite the challenge as he attempts to enter the heavyweight elite tonight.
Also, Cynthia Calvillo takes on Marina Rodriguez in the co-main event at women’s strawweight. The Las Vegas-based MMA promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy tonight. Check out the UFC DC full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC DC Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell
- Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
- Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means
- Featherweight: Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles
- Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin
- Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith
Will you be watching UFC DC tonight?
