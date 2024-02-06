Video – UFC CEO Dana White joins Peyton Manning and Post Malone in new Bud Light ad for Super Bowl LVIII

Last year, Bud Light once again became the official beer of the UFC.

In October, the UFC signed a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch that is said to be the biggest sponsorship deal in the Las Vegas-based promotion’s 30+ year history, worth a reported $100 million. So it should come as no surprise that UFC CEO Dana White would be front and center for Bud Light’s ad for Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 11

Back in the day, you had to actually watch the game to see all of the year’s most creative commercials, or at the very least have a VCR and a blank tape ready to go. But with the emergence of the internet, we can watch the commercials over and over again, many times before the big game even starts.

Therefore, we present to you this years Bud Light commercial featuring Dana White and a slew of stars including Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and Grammy Award-nominated musician Post Malone.

“Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than fifteen years ago,” White said in a statement annoucing the renewed partnership. “I’m proud to announce we are back in business together. There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

Super Bowl spots this year are going for an estimated $7 million per 30 seconds meaning this minute-long Bud Light ad set the company back $14 million. Did they make the most of it? Let us know in the comments.