UFC CEO Dana White Says True American Patriots should be drinking ‘Barrels of bud light’

Dana White doubled down on his new partnership with Bud Light.

Earlier this month, the UFC CEO, alongside representatives with Anheuser-Busch, revealed a new partnership, making Bud Light once again the official beer of the Las Vegas-based promotion. The deal, which is reportedly worth more than $100 million annually, comes months after the beer-make was embroiled in controversy following a very brief partnership with trans content creator Dylan Mulvaney.

The UFC immediately received backlash from the same hardcore conservatives that once boycotted the beer brand altogether, but according to White, the Bud Light brand and Anheuser-Busch as a company perfectly align with his own moral values and his love for the United States of America.

“It wasn’t hard to break the news to anybody when I told them why I’m doing it,” White said during an appearance on the Full Send podcast. “Why I’m with Bud Light. I’ve been talking about this for two f*cking weeks. I’m only doing deals with brands that I’m aligned with and I am way more aligned with Anheuser-Busch than I am with any other beer company on this f*cking planet. Let me just put it to you that way. “I’m in the know. I deal with the real sh*t every day and I know Bud Light got hammered over one thing that they did, but when you look at the company as a whole and what they stand for and what they believe in… And when you talk about what somebody believes in and what they stand for, look at what they’ve done. Look at their track record.“

Dana White delivers the hard sell on why you should be drinking Bud Light

In case you weren’t familiar with Anheuser-Busch’s track record, Dana White went into full-blow hype mode.

“I’ve said it a million times,” White continued. “65,000 Americans are employed at Anheuser-Busch. That should be your number one reason. 65,000 jobs in America. An American company. “Number two; they spend almost a billion dollars per year with U.S. farmers. That alone should be another reason. A big majority of their employees are vets. They spent $44 million over the last several years taking care of fallen first responders. Taking care of families, military families of soldiers who have fallen. “I’m way more aligned with them than I am with anybody else.”

White also had a message for the so-called patriots who were quick to boycott the brand over the inclusion of one transgender person rather than looking at all the good that the company has done over its 171 years of existence.