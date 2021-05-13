Dana White wasn’t lying when he said he was cutting 60 fighters last December.

The UFC would start by parting ways with notable names such as former UFC title challengers, Yoel Romero, ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Ray Borg and others.

The month of May has brought even more ‘contract-ripping’ as the UFC has released nine more fighters from their roster.

Luke Sanders, Anthony Birchak, Aalon Cruz, KB Bhullar, Jordan Griffin, and Bartosz Fabinski were released earlier this month. The latest to have their contract terminated are UFC veterans Yorgan de Castro, Oskar Piechota, and Justine Kish, who have a combined 17 fights inside the Octagon.

Here’s exactly how the new free agents did with the promotion.

Luke Sanders (3-5)

Anthony Birchak (2-4)

Aalon Cruz (0-2)

KB Bhullar (0-2)

Bartosz Fabinski (4-3)* [one fight was held in Cage Warriors because of COVID-19 cancellation]

Yorgan de Castro (1-3)

Oskar Piechota (2-3, 1 NC)

Justine Kish (3-4)

Do you think Yorgan de Castro or anyone else on this list should still be in the UFC?