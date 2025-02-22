Cutman Tate Calls Out Flat Earthers in the UFC: ‘These MF*ers Should Never Get Hit in the Head Again’

UFC cutman Brad Tate has a pretty strong opinion about fighters who seriously think the earth is flat.

Despite there being scientific evidence dating back to the 3rd century BC that the earth is round, there’s a small but vocal subset of people who legitimately believe that our planet is in fact flat. As ridiculous as it sounds, it’s sadly become a popular conspiracy theory among those who have become enamored with the idea that nothing in the world is as it seems and that science is really some kind of demonic witchcraft.

Bryce Mitchell, a UFC featherweight standout and an admitted admirer of Adolf Hitler, has shared his belief about the earth being flat multiple times. He also says it has something to do with NASA run by a bunch of Satanists, but we’ll let you investigate all of that bullsh*t on your own.

Joining Mitchell in this foolishness is Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who featured the beloved cutman on a recent episode of his JAXXON podcast.

During the conversation, Tate had some pretty harsh words for UFC fighters who believe the earth is flat. That prompted an intense back-and-forth between himself, Jackson, and Rashad Evans who was also a guest on the show.

Cutman Tate the only one with an actual brain 🧠 pic.twitter.com/GGbwHZU2LG — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) February 21, 2025

“F* no! These motherf*ckers should never get hit in the head again… Y’all have been around the world and should know that the earth is round,” Tate said.

‘Rampage’ outs himself as a flat earther

‘Rampage’ outed himself as a flat earther in 2023 while speaking with Brendan Schaub.

“This is the thing about the whole ’round Earth/flat Earth’ thing, why do people care if people believe in the Earth the way Bible describes it?,” Jackson told a characteristically flabbergasted Schaub. “Why do people get so mad about that? Why do people get mad at people if they just describe the Earth the way the oldest history book described it?”

Someone should let ‘Rampage’ know that the book he’s referring to also describes the “four corners of the Earth.” That sounds a lot more like a square than a circle. Maybe even a rectangle. How about a trapezoid? Oh, what about a diamond-shaped earth? That would be pretty cool.

Maybe Earth is a parallelogram.

Perhaps we should get ‘Rampage’ one of those shape-sorting toys so that he and Bryce Mitchell can conjure up another theory about the earth because clearly, Aristotle, Galileo, and Albert Einstein got it all wrong.