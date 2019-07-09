UFC Could Host Events At 65,000-Seat Las Vegas Stadium

Spread the word!













With the Oakland Raiders set to move to Las Vegas, the city is building a 65,000-seat stadium. And, according to UFC chief operations officer, Lawrence Epstein, the promotion could very well host a show there.

“The boxing and MMA events that have gone elsewhere … we’ve done events in Australia and Brazil and Canada that if we would have had a facility here in Las Vegas, we would have done [here],” Epstein told MMA Junkie.

“There have been events at (AT&T) Stadium (in Arlington, Texas) – big boxing events there. There’s no reason why those events wouldn’t have come to Las Vegas. I think combat sports is going to have a home in this facility.

“The stadium events are going to be special events. They’re going to be that event that warrants this huge crowd and the ability to sell tickets associated with 65,000-seat stadiums.”

When the Octagon touches down in “Sin City”, most events have taken place at T-Mobile Arena. But, if massive events, potentially International Fight Week, have a major buzz around it, the fight could take place at the stadium.

But, the COO assures most of the events will still happen at T-Mobile Arena and it will be a rare occurrence that they do an event in the stadium.