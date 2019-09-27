UFC Copenhagen Staff Predictions: Hermansson vs. Cannonier

Spread the word!













Tomorrow morning (Sat. September 28, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 18 goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the main event of the night, a middleweight matchup takes place between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier. Both men have been on a roll in the 185-pound division as of late, making for an interesting matchup. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our predictions for tomorrow afternoon’s main event. Check them out below.

UFC Copenhagen Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

Your classic grappler vs. striker matchup here. Hermansson has some of the most dominant grappling in the UFC going at the moment, while Cannonier has looked great with his hands at 185 pounds. On paper, Hermansson should win this fight by taking Cannonier to the ground and controlling him for a decision win. However, I have a funny feeling Cannonier connects with a shot to end the night early. (Prediction: Jared Cannonier)

Abhinav Kini:

This is an intriguing fight involving two guys on winning streaks. However, I feel Jack Hermansson has faced better opposition in the weight class and his superior ground game will ultimately prove decisive. I’m going with “The Joker” to get it done. (Prediction: Jack Hermansson)

Brady Briggs:

This is a very compelling, yet hard to pick main event. Both of these men have flown under the radar for quite some time now, and both got some real exposure in their most recent fights. To me, Hermansson clearly has an edge on the ground, and Cannonier has an edge on the feet. It will be very interesting to see how this one goes, but I think Cannonier might shock everyone and score another knockout. (Prediction: Jared Cannonier)

Cole Shelton:

Hermansson-Cannonier is a really intriguing bout. Cannonier has the striking advantage, while Hermansson has the grappling advantage. If Hermansson can get Cannonier to the ground he could very well submit him, which I think will happen. However, don’t be surprised if Cannonier knocks Hermansson out. (Prediction: Jack Hermansson)

What do you think of our UFC Copenhagen staff predictions?