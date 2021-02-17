The UFC is continuing with its cost-cutting.

As per MMA Junkie, nine more fighters have been confirmed to be released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. The most prominent names include women’s strawweight Aleksandra Albu and heavyweight Cyril Asker.

You can find the full list below:

Aleksandra Albu (3-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Ali Alqaisi (8-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Cyril Asker (9-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Alex Chambers (5-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Chris De La Rocha (5-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Syuri Kondo (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Bojan Mihajlovic (10-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Suman Mokhtarian (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Dmitry Sosnovskiy (11-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

As can be observed, nearly all those fighters have losing records in the promotion with the exception of heavyweight Dmitry Sosnovskiy who was likely released for other reasons.

This probably won’t be the last of the UFC cuts as Dana White revealed late last year that there would be many cuts by the end of 2020 to deal with their inflated roster.

The cuts have only continued in 2021 with 12 fighters released earlier this month including former ranked middleweight Antonio Carlos Jr.

By this ongoing trend, we can expect to see even more fighters depart the UFC in the near future.

Do you think there will be more cuts?