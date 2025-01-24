UFC Star Conor McGregor Gets Real About His New Take on Influencer Boxing

What if the highest-grossing fighter in UFC history suddenly decided he wanted to jump into the dismal world of influencer boxing?

Sadly, that’s exactly where we’re at in 2025.

It’s been nearly four years since the last time Conor McGregor has stepped foot inside the Octagon and with each passing day, it’s looking less and less likely that he’ll ever compete under the UFC banner again. Instead, it looks like the former two-division titleholder is intent on trading in his four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ouncers as he aims to one day share the ring with a bunch of YouTubers.

“I like it. Like I said, I am more inclined now for this influencer f*cking whatever you call it because it’s astronomical money, Schmo. It’s astronomical the figures,” McGregor told The Schmo. “So, who’s a Jake [Paul], Logan [Paul], and f*cking KSI, I like the three of these guys. And all of that tussling around, it’s an interesting little side pocket branch we’ll call it.”

Once upon a time, McGregor absolutely detested influencer boxing, but perhaps after seeing heavyweight legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson bank $20 million for a glorified eight-round sparring session with ‘The Problem Child’ in Texas, the Irish megastar has changed his tune.

Lord knows McGregor needs the money with all the lawsuits and settlements being levied against him these days.

Conor McGregor Blames UFC for his fight with Logan paul falling through

McGregor was recently attached to a big-money exhibition match with Logan Paul that was expected to take place in India. Unfortunately for McGregor, UFC CEO Dana White put the kibosh on any sort of fight featuring his top earner and the WWE Superstar.