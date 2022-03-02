Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has claimed that he wishes to “explore” the possibility of buying Premier League side, Chelsea, amid speculation that the London club is set to be put up for sale by controversial owner, Roman Abramovich, with a price set reportedly set in the region of £3 billion.

Speculation began to mount earlier this week and over the course of last weekend that the club’s owner, Abramovich, a reported friend and enabler of Russian president, Vladimir Putin, would be putting the club up for sale amid fears that he may face sanctioning by the U.K. government as Russia continues its invasion and escalation of attacks in neighbouring, Ukraine.

Abramovich, a Russian oligarch and the former Governor of Chukotka, is reportedly set to put the London-based club on the market, with Swiss billionaire, Hansjorg Wyss claiming recently the 55-year-old Saratov native is hoping for a quick solution to a sale, with Wyss interested among a consortium of purchasing the Stamford Bridge club.

However, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor posted on Twitter this Wednesday evening, claiming that he was set to “explore” the possibility of purchasing Chelsea football club, as well as sharing images of a WhatsApp conversation.



“I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

In the WhatsApp exchange, an unknown person appears to send McGregor a message as follows: “@The Mac Just a heads up we have approved this as previously discussed.” In response, Conor McGregor replies, “Chelsea for sale (for) £3bn”, as well as replying, “Let’s buy it”.

Last year, the 33-year-old Crumlin native has also claimed that he was interested in possibly purchasing Manchester United football club, amid the cancellation of the proposed, European Super League, as well rising tensions within the club’s fanbase regarding the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Reports have suggested Chelsea owe Roman Abramovich in excess of £1.5bn

Abramovich, who purchased Chelsea football club back in June 2003, recently transferred the club’s stewardship and care of the club to a trustee group consisting of the club’s charitable foundation, as parliament members within government call for him to be issued sanctioning amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.