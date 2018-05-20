UFC Chile Reebok Fighter Payouts: Demian Maia Leads Pack

UFC Chile is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Chile (Fight Night 129) took place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia in a welterweight bout served as the headliner while Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout co-headlined this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Diego Rivas vs. Guido Cannetti in a bantamweight bout, Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee in a female flyweight bout, and Vicente Luque vs. Chad Laprise in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Kamaru Usman: $5,000 def. Demian Maia: $20,000



Tatiana Suarez: $3,500 def. Alexa Grasso: $5,000



Dominick Reyes: $3,500 def. Jared Cannonier: $5,000



Guido Cannetti: $5,000 def. Diego Rivas: $5,000



Andrea Lee: $3,500 def. Veronica Macedo: $3,500



Vicente Luque: $5,000 def. Chad Laprise: $5,000



Michel Prazeres: $10,000 def. Zak Cummings: $5,000



Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000 def. Brandon Moreno: $5,000



Poliana Botelho: $3,500 def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500



Gabriel Benitez: $5,000 def. Humberto Bandenay: $3,500



Enrique Barzola: $5,000 def. Brandon Davis: $3,500



Frankie Saenz: $5,000 def. Henry Briones: $5,000



Claudio Puelles: $3,500 def. Felipe Silva: $3,500