UFC Chile Bonuses: Andrea Lee Banks $50K For Awaited Debut

UFC Fight Night 129 emanated tonight (Saturday, May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The main event saw Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia lock horns in a welterweight contender matchup. Usman would win by unanimous decision, but he did not receive one of the post-fight bonuses.

The Fight of the Night went to main card flyweights Andrea Lee and Veronica Macedo. Lee controlled much of the action with her takedowns and top control, but she did serious damage to the body with her clinch knees as well. Macedo went for submissions whenever she could and hurt Lee at one point with a pair of head kicks. But “KGB” largely dominated the fight, putting it on Macedo in every round. Both women banked an extra $50,000 for their efforts.

The first Performance of the Night came in the very first fight. Claudio Puelles was on the receiving end of a bad beating from Felipe Silva for nearly all of their fight, getting dropped twice and nearly finished. But the referee let it continue, which worked out well for Puelles. After getting forced to the mat again by Silva, Puelles latched onto a leg and rolled for a kneebar. Silva had escaped one earlier but not this time. He was forced to tap out, giving Puelles the shocking come-from-behind victory, his face a swollen mess.

The other Performance of the Night went to Gabriel Benitez, who flattened Humberto Bandenay in just more than 30 seconds. Benitez dropped the Peruvian in short order but quickly found himself ensnared in an armbar. He lifted Bandenay up and slammed him then punched him out cold. The quick knockout was a reversal of Bandenay’s UFC debut in which he head kicked Martin Bravo for his own sub-one minute knockout. Both Benitez and Puelles took home an extra $50,000 for their exciting finishes.

