Taking main event honors for the first time during his naive Octagon tenure, emerging Brazilian heavyweight contender, Jailton Almeida is fastly closing as a massive betting favorite to continue his promotional perfect ascension in Charlotte, North Carolina when pitted against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Almeida, the current #12 ranked heavyweight contender, has enjoyed a roughshod run through heavyweight contenders since his promotion from Dana White’s Contender Series back in February of last year.

Debuting in the Octagon with a knockout win over compatriot, Danilo Marques, the Bahia native has since lodged consecutive triumphs over Parker Porter, Anton Turkalj, and in his native Brazil at UFC 283 back in January, Shamil Abdurakhimov, to land within the promotion’s top-15 rankings at heavyweight.

As for Suriname kickboxing talent, Rozenstruik, the #9 rated challenger managed to snap his two fight losing skid to division elite Curtis Blaydes, and Alexander Volkov back in December with a knockout win over Chris Daukaus – earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

A four-year veteran under the banner of the UFC, Rozenstruik had embarked on a stunning four-fight winning streak before suffering a spectacular 20-second one-punch KO loss to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in 2020 during the height of an uncertain period for the promotion.

And amid the impressive run of Almeida in the Octagon since landing under the Dana White-led banner back in February, BetWay currently field the Brazilian as an impressive -550 betting favorite to defeat Rozenstruik.

13-4 and holding some remarkable knockout wins over competition including the likes of former champions, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior dos Santos as well as perennial contender, Alistair Overeem – Rozenstruik is still placed as a massive +400 betting underdog to hand Almeida his first promotional defeat over at BetWay.

In the night’s co-headliner, one-time light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has been drawn against another emerging Brazilian striker – taking on Johnny Walker over the course of three rounds in an eye-catching showdown.

Making his first outing since suffering an ankle injury against Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent walk last July, Nebraska veteran, Smith is closing as a very slight underdog to take out the Rio de Janiero native at +105.

Stopping Scottish grappler, Paul Craig with elbow strikes at UFC 283 back in January of home soil, Walker, another product of Dana White’s Contender Series, is himself closing as a betting favorite at -120 to hand Smith his second consecutive defeat.

Undefeated Portmarnock talent, Ian Machado Garry also returns in North Carolina this weekend – with a chance to break into the welterweight division’s top-15 rankings when pitted with Californian striking veteran, Daniel Rodriguez.

Turning in a recent stoppage win over Kenan Song at UFC 285 in March, Garry, a former Cage Warriors gold holder is himself currently closing as a close -275 favorite to continue his undefeated streak, with Rodriguez a respectable +210 underdog.

Yet to go the distance throughout his 18 fight winning career, lodging an impressive seven knockout wins and a further 11 triumphs via submission, Almeida is a massive -350 betting favorite to finish the fight against Rozenstruik this weekend – via any method, in fact.