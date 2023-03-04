Ian Garry survives early knockdown, stops Kenan Song with late TKO – UFC 285 Highlights

Improving to 11-0 as a professional in the featured early preliminary bout of UFC 285 tonight, Portmarnock native, Ian Garry retains his undefeated record courtesy of a late third round TKO win over Kenan Song — lodging his fourth Octagon victory.

Garry, who landed a trio of prior wins over Jordan Williams, Darian Weeks, and Gabe Green ahead of his UFC return tonight against Song, was dropped for the first time in his promotional tenure, walking onto a winging left hook counter from Song midway through the first frame.

Surviving a moment of real adversity, the Dubliner would then rebound to take the second round convincingly, outstriking Song and bloodying the Chinese challenger’s face.

In the final minute of the third frame, Garry, who was comfortably leading the bout on all three judge’s scorecards, pressed forward and dropped Song with strikes at the fence himself, before forcing the issue and stoppage with a slew of ground strikes.

Calling for a quickfire return at UFC 287 next month on April 8. — Ian Garry, a trainee at Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida, urged the promotion to book him on the ‘Sunshine State’ card alongside teammate, Gilbert Burns.

Below, catch the highlights from Ian Garry’s TKO win over Kenan Song at UFC 285