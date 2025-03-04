UFC Welterweight Champion Fears the Drake Curse Might Strike Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Is the infamous Drake curse about to strike once again?

Drake has been pretty good at making hit singles and getting absolutely owned during Super Bowl halftime shows, but when it comes to picking winners, he’s far from reliable. It all started back in 2022 when the Canadian hip-hop star dropped $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington in their UFC 272 grudge match.

Two months later, he lost nearly half a million dollars betting on Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira.

In the time since, Drake put big money on Jose Aldo to beat Merab Dvalishvili, Israel Adesanya to best Alex Pereira in their inaugural UFC clash, and ‘Gamebred’ to bounce back with a win over Gilbert Burns. He also lost a combined $1.15 million betting against reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in his title win over Sean Strickland and his first successful defense against Adesanya.

In short, don’t take betting advice from Drake.

Is ‘poatan’ the next drake curse victim?

With another big pay-per-view just days away, we could see the rapper drop some serious coin on Saturday’s main event clash between defending light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev.

However, welterweight king Belal Muhammad thinks that bet or no bet, ‘Poatan’ may already be cursed after the Brazilian boogeyman was spotted spending some time with Drake in The Land Down Under.

“I’m picking Magomed Ankalaev in this one,” Muhammad told Paul Felder and Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast. “Especially, Pereira, he’s been in Australia, he’s chilling with Drake… “



“That’s not good,” Felder replied. “We know that’s not good, right?”

To be fair, Drake cashed a $675,000 bet on Pereira to knock out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, so maybe ‘Poatan’ is immune.

Only time will tell.