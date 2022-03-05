Brock Lesnar, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, has firmly closed the door on a return to professional mixed martial arts in the future, claiming that the sport is a “young man’s” as he continues his run in professional wrestling.

Lesnar, a native of South Dakota competed as a professional mixed martial artist on nine separate occasions – eight of which came under the banner of the UFC.

The former undisputed champion most recently made the walk in a surprise return to the sport at UFC 200 in July 2016, battling to an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against promotional alum, Mark Hunt.

Following the bout, which was originally awarded to Lesnar courtesy of a unanimous decision win, the former titleholder tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene, resulting in a suspension from anti-doping agency, USADA and a fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Prior to his ‘No Contest’ against Mark Hunt, Brock Lesnar ended his first UFC stint with a defeat against Alistair Overeem



Ending his career with a 5-3(1) professional record, Lesnar was briefly linked with a return to the Octagon in a heavyweight title offing against former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier back in 2018, however, a bout failed to ever materialize.

Lesnar was also subject of a notable call out from former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones ahead of a potential heavyweight division move, however, a bout also failed to hit paper – as did a move to Bellator to fight sport icon, Fedor Emelianenko.

Ahead of his headlining appearance at Wrestlemania 38 in April, Lesnar confirmed during an interview with The New York Post that he would not be making a return to professional mixed martial arts in the future, claiming that his age would not permit a comeback.



“That door is closed,” Brock Lesnar said of a return to mixed martial arts. “You know what, Dana White, the Fertitta brothers (Frank and Lorenzo) were exceptional to me. I’m too old. That’s a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar.”

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut back in June 2007 with a victory over Min-Soo Kim, Lesnar then debuted in the UFC with a kneebar loss to Frank Mir, before embarking on a four-fight winning run, lodging wins over Heath Herring, and then-champion, Randy Couture – before stopping both Mir, and then-interim champion, Shane Carwin to defend his heavyweight title and unify the championships, respectively.

