UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Takes Training to Extreme Depths: Grapples with Shark

Dricus Du Plessis, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, has taken his training regimen to shocking new depths as he prepares for his upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland. The South African athlete brought in a shark.

Dricus Du Plessis Vs. the Shark

In a move that’s sure to make waves in the MMA community, Dricus Du Plessis was recently spotted wrestling with an unlikely sparring partner – a shark. The South African fighter, known for his unorthodox training methods, shared a photo on social media showing him grappling with the ocean predator during his training camp.

“Brought in some new training partners for camp, this one didn’t make the cut.”

While many fighters stick to traditional training partners, Du Plessis seems intent on leaving no stone – or in this case, no fin – unturned. This shark encounter adds to the growing list of unconventional techniques employed by the champion and his team, which reportedly includes the use of tasers and electric stun batons to correct mistakes during training sessions.

It is reminiscent of Muhammad Ali’s monologue about preparing for a fight with alligators and whales:

“I done something new for this fight. I done wrestled with an alligator. That’s right. I have wrestled with an alligator. I done tussled with a whale. I done handcuffed lightning, thrown thunder in jail. That’s bad! Only last week I murdered a rock, injured a stone, hospitalised a brick! I’m so mean I make medicine sick!”

As Du Plessis gears up for his next UFC title defense, it’s clear he’s willing to dive into dangerous waters – both figuratively and literally – to maintain his edge in the octagon. Whether this shark-wrestling stunt will translate to success in the cage remains to be seen.