UFC Busan Medical Suspensions: Frankie Edgar Sitting 180 Days

The full UFC Busan medical suspensions are in after this past weekend’s event from South Korea.

In the main event of the night, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung took out Frankie Edgar with a first-round TKO. Now, “The Answer” will be forced to sit for 180 days as a result. Jung, on the other hand, has been given a mandatory rest of only seven days. You can check out the full UFC Busan medical suspensions here below, courtesy of The Underground.

UFC Busan Medical Suspensions

Chan Sung Jung: 7 Days to K. Zombie for Mandatory Rest

Frankie Edgar: 180 Days to Edgar TKO or cleared by OMF for Right Orbital – 60 Days Mandatory and 45 No Contact

Volkan Oezdemir: 30 Days to Oezdemir for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Aleksandar Rakic: 180 Days to Rakic for Left Shin Hematoma or cleared by PCP and 30 Days Mandatory

Charles Jourdain: 30 Days to Jourdain for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Dooho Choi: 180 Days to Choi for TKO and Left Wrist or cleared by Ortho and 45 Day Mandatory and 30 Days No Contact

Da Un Jung: 7 Days to Jung for Mandatory Rest

Mike Rodriguez: 180 Days to Rodriguez or cleared by Dentist and 60 Day Mandatory and 45 No Contact

Jun Yong Park: 7 Days to Park for Mandatory Rest

Marc-Andre Barriault: 30 Days to Barriault for Nasal Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Kyung Ho Kang: 30 Days to Kang for Left Brow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Liu Pingyuan: 30 Days to Pingyuan for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Ciryl Gane: 7 Days to Gane for Mandatory Rest

Tanner Boser: 45 Days to Boser for Hard bout and Right Eyelid Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Seungwoo Choi: 30 Days to Choi for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Suman Mokhtarian: 45 Days to Mokhtarian for Hard bout and Right Cheek Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Omar Morales: 7 Days to Morales for Mandatory Rest

Dong Hyun Kim: 30 Days to Kim for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Alexandre Pantoja: 30 Days to Pantoja for Right Shoulder pain and 21 Days No Contact

Matt Schnell: 60 Days to Schnell for KO and 30 Days No Contact

Raoni Barcelos: 30 Days to Barcelos for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Said Nurmagomedov: 30 Days to Nurmagomedov for Right Knee Pain and 21 Days No Contact

Amanda Lemos: 7 Days to Lemos for Mandatory Rest

Miranda Granger: 7 Days to Granger for Mandatory Rest

Heili Alateng: 180 Days to Alateng or Right Foot cleared by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Day No Contact

Ryan Benoit: 180 Days to Benoit or Right Thumb clear by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Days No Contact

