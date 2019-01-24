UFC Brooklyn Medical Suspensions: Alexander Hernandez Receives Longest Sit

The medical suspensions for last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, are in.

Chief among them was lightweight Alexander Hernandez, who lost by way of bloody TKO to veteran Donald Cerrone in the event’s highly-rated featured preliminary bout. Hernandez was dealt a 60-day medical suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) according to MMA Fighting.

There were no full 180-day suspensions handed out on the card. The max term given was 60 days, and two other fighters received the same sit as Hernandez. Light heavyweight Karl Roberson was given 60 days for his submission loss to veteran Glover Teixeira. Welterweight Belal Muhammad received the same term for his decision loss to rising contender Geoff Neal.

You can check out the full UFC Brooklyn medical suspensions here:

Karl Roberson: 60 days

Alexander Hernandez: 60 days

Belal Muhammad: 60 days

Vinicius Moreira: 45 days

T.J. Dillashaw: 30 days

Allen Crowder: 30 days

Yancy Medeiros: 30 days

Dustin Ortiz: 30 days

Rachael Ostovich: 30 days

Joanne Calderwood: 30 days

Ariane Lipski: 30 days

Cory Sandhagen: 30 days

Mario Bautista: 30 days

Dennis Bermudez: 30 days

Te Edwards: 30 days

Kyle Stewart: 30 days

Paige VanZant: 14 days

Chance Rencountre: 14 days

Henry Cejudo: 7 days

Greg Hardy: 7 days

Gregor Gillespie: 7 days

Joseph Benavidez: 7 days

Glover Teixeira: 7 days

Donald Cerrone: 7 days

Alonzo Menifield: 7 days

Geoff Neal: 7 days