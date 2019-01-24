UFC Brooklyn Medical Suspensions: Alexander Hernandez Receives Longest Sit

The medical suspensions for last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, are in.
Chief among them was lightweight Alexander Hernandez, who lost by way of bloody TKO to veteran Donald Cerrone in the event’s highly-rated featured preliminary bout. Hernandez was dealt a 60-day medical suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) according to MMA Fighting.
There were no full 180-day suspensions handed out on the card. The max term given was 60 days, and two other fighters received the same sit as Hernandez. Light heavyweight Karl Roberson was given 60 days for his submission loss to veteran Glover Teixeira. Welterweight Belal Muhammad received the same term for his decision loss to rising contender Geoff Neal.
You can check out the full UFC Brooklyn medical suspensions here:
Karl Roberson: 60 days
Alexander Hernandez: 60 days
Belal Muhammad: 60 days
Vinicius Moreira: 45 days
T.J. Dillashaw: 30 days
Allen Crowder: 30 days
Yancy Medeiros: 30 days
Dustin Ortiz: 30 days
Rachael Ostovich: 30 days
Joanne Calderwood: 30 days
Ariane Lipski: 30 days
Cory Sandhagen: 30 days
Mario Bautista: 30 days
Dennis Bermudez: 30 days
Te Edwards: 30 days
Kyle Stewart: 30 days
Paige VanZant: 14 days
Chance Rencountre: 14 days
Henry Cejudo: 7 days
Greg Hardy: 7 days
Gregor Gillespie: 7 days
Joseph Benavidez: 7 days
Glover Teixeira: 7 days
Donald Cerrone: 7 days
Alonzo Menifield: 7 days
Geoff Neal: 7 days