UFC officially announces UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially announced the creation of their UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brand.

Throughout the course of mixed martial arts’ incredible history, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been at the forefront when it comes to some of the most important skills you can learn. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship alone, we’ve seen some incredible BJJ specialists make their way into the promotion, with a lot of them going on to become world champion.

Of course, as we know, MMA incorporates a lot of different styles – and there’s an argument to be made that wrestling is taking over as the dominant practice when it comes to long term success. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, the bigger promotions are absolutely stacked with amazing wrestlers, and that much is obvious.

Now, however, it seems like Dana White has decided to take on a slightly different approach. As confirmed by the company in a recent press release, UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU 1 will take place on Wednesday, June 25 as part of International Fight Week, and will mark the beginning of an entirely new era.

“I first got into MMA through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” said UFC CEO & President Dana White. “It’s one of the true building blocks of martial arts and the athletes and the competition take it to another level. The reality show and live events are going to elevate this to a mainstream sport and I could not be more excited.”

“I am so excited for people to see what we are going to do with UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU,” said Senior Director of Jiu-Jitsu Strategy & Business Development Claudia Gadelha. “I believe that our ruleset, athletes and promotional power will make UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU the go-to event series for fans around the world.”

