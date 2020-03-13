Spread the word!













The UFC Brasilia weigh-ins have just wrapped and all but one of the fighters on the card have succesfully made weight for the event due to take place behind closed doors.

In the main event Kevin Lee missed weight by 2.5lbs for his fight lighweight fight against Charles Oliveira – the bout will go ahead at a catchweight. The co-main will see submission specialist Demian Maia up against fellow Brazillian Gilbert Burns who has promised to submit the welterweight legend.

Elsewhere on the card Renato Moicano makes his 155lb debut and Johnny Walker looks to bounce back from his first UFC defeat againt Russian light-heavyweight Nikita Krylov.

UFC BRASILIA OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Kevin Lee (158.5*)vs Charles Oliveira (156)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Renato Moicano (155.5) vs Damir Hadzovic (155)

Johnny Walker (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs John Makdessi (155)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Dos Santos (171) vs Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs Bea Malecki (136)

*Kevin Lee missed weight by 2.5lbs – fight goes ahead