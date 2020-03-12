UFC Brasilia At Risk As Governor Calls Off Sporting Events Due To Coronavirus

Spread the word!













UFC Brasilia is at risk of not taking place this weekend.

The event is scheduled for the capital city this Saturday as Kevin Lee battles Charles Oliveira in a pivotal lightweight bout in the headliner.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak worldwide — which now includes two confirmed cases in Brasilia — governor Ibaneis Rocha announced Wednesday night (via MMA Fighting) that schools, sporting events, concerts and gatherings of large people would be suspended until March 16.

UFC officials have been made aware of the decision, but are not sure how it will affect the card. MMA Fighting adds that the officials are currently in talks with the government.

UFC Brasilia is not the only card in jeopardy.

Although it likely won’t be canceled, UFC Columbus on March 28 may not have any fans in attendance as the Governor of Ohio recommended having events take place behind closed doors.

We will provide more updates as we get them on the status of these events.

What do you make of the possibility of UFC Brasilia getting postponed or even worse, canceled?