Ohio Governor Recommends Sporting Events Behind Closed Doors Ahead Of UFC Columbus

There is a possibility UFC Columbus will have no fans in attendance.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a number of sports leagues and events have either been canceled or played behind closed doors with no fans in attendance.

And Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has proposed the same for events taking place in The Buckeye State.

“Just in: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recommended there be NO spectators allowed for indoor sports activities, including high school, college and professional teams.”

Of course, UFC Columbus will be taking place in the capital of Ohio on March 28 and will be headlined by an exciting heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

So is it possible no fans will be in attendance? For now, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Any issues will go through the Governor’s office and will be enforced by the Athletic Commission,” Ohio Athletic Commission executive director Bernie Profato told MMA Junkie. “We have not (sat) down with the UFC to discuss any alternatives yet.”

UFC vice president of communications Lenee Breckenridge also revealed on Monday that the promotion is “proceeding as planned for our upcoming events.”

However, things can change especially with less than three weeks to go for UFC Columbus and the continued impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you think the UFC should move their show?