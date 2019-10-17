UFC Boston Staff Predictions: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Spread the word!













UFC Boston goes down tomorrow night (Fri. October 18, 2019) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Headlining the card is a light heavyweight bout between former middleweight king Chris Weidman and rising young contender Dominick Reyes. The bout will be Weidman’s debut at 205 pounds.

We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Boston staff predictions for the battle. Check them out below.

UFC Boston Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is a very interesting matchup. Reyes is very well-rounded, but hasn’t faced a wrestler of Weidman’s caliber yet. Not to mention Weidman will have more mass on him at 205 pounds. However, Weidman has been subject to knockouts as of late, and jumping up to light heavyweight where fighters hit harder might be an issue. I have a funny feeling Reyes gets it done with a TKO finish and punches his ticket to a title fight with Jon Jones (Prediction: Dominick Reyes)

Abhinav Kini:

Ideally, I would pick Dominick Reyes. However, his last performance against Volkan Oezdemir didn’t really impress me and like many, I thought he should have lost that one. I don’t think he’s faced a true wrestler yet either and Weidman has had a lot of time to recover from his last loss and will be better served by not having to cut an extra 20 pounds. I have Weidman winning a decision. (Prediction: Chris Weidman)

Cole Shelton:

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman is a super interesting fight. It could go one of two ways, in my opinion. Either Reyes knocks Weidman out or Weidman uses his wrestling and his experience to help him ride out a decision win or a submission win. I favor the latter with Weidman getting it done. (Prediction: Chris Weidman)

