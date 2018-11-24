UFC Beijing Results: Yadong Song Bests Vince Morales

The world leader in mixed martial arts touches down in Beijing China for UFC Fight Night 141. Before the heavyweights go at it there’s a full night of fights.

An exciting bantamweight bout will kick off the main card from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. As China’s own Yadong Song will take on Vince Morales in what should be a barnburner.

“The Terminator” Song is looking to go 3-0 in the UFC. He most recently ran through Felipe Arantes this last July. Perhaps most impressive Song is only 20 years old.

As for Morales, this will be his first official walk to the Octagon. He is a Bellator vet and lost on last season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Round One

Yadong takes center Octagon as the fight starts. Morales is standing on the outside looking to time Yadong. Yadong moves forward with a flurry of leg kicks. Yadong lands a left hand to the temple of Morales. The American looks tentative to start this fight. Halfway through the opening round and Morales is starting to pick up the pace. The fighters engage in a wild exchange of punches. Yadong lands a right hand followed by another leg kick. Morales displaying good footwork but needs to step up the pace. The round ends with Yadong landing a big right hand.

Round Two

Yadong takes the center of the Octagon again and wastes little time finding a home for a high kick and jab. Morales throws a left hand, possibly the best of the fight for the American. Both fighters fainting a lot here in the second round. Perhaps fatigue is an issue. Morales lands a sneaky uppercut that sends Yadong back. Yadong is working his boxing angles beautifully tonight. Yadon backs Morales up and throws a spinning back fist that nearly hits the mark. Yadong is picking up the action the last 60 seconds of the round as he lands a flurry as the round ends.

Round Three

Morales looks to be fighting with a sense of urgency in the final stanza. The American lands a nice one-two as he moves forward. Yadong lands a double leg takedown seemingly from out of nowhere. Yadong has solid top control as he lands some ground and pound and looks for a dominant position. Morales manages to sneak out of the back door and gets the fight back to the feet. Yadong clinches the fight against the cage. Yadong trips Morales and gets the fight back to the ground. Although he is not doing much damage Yadong is wasting precious time. The fight gets back to the feet. The fighters exchange one last flurry. Yadong should take the decision.