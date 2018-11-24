UFC Beijing Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. November 24, 2018) the UFC is in Beijing China for UFC Fight Night 141.

The show will go down from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. In the main event of the night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou will rematch. They’ll run back their initial meeting from 2016, in which Ngannou won via doctor stoppage in the second round.

Also, Alistair Overeem returns to the Octagon to face Sergey Pavlovich. You can check out the full UFC Beijing fight card, start time, and how to watch below:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 A.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich

Bantamweight: Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada

Welterweight: Vincent Morales vs. Song Yadong

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 3:15 A.M. ET):