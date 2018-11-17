UFC Argentina Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC Argentina preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, November 17, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Argentina. Headlining the card are Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Michel Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki is next in a flyweight bout.

Austin Arnett vs. Humberto Bandenay is next in a featherweight bout.

Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana in a welterweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Jesus Pinedo vs. Devin Powell in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Anderson dos Santos vs. Nad Narimani in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Narimani just misses a massive right to the jaw. Dos Santos ducks under but is out of position to counter. Narimani pops dos Santos again with a right-left to the melon, but the Brazilian hangs tough and fires back. In round 2, Dos Santos tags Narimani with a wild overhand right immediately and begins waving him on. Narimani lands a few more punches upstairs, which forces dos Santos to shoot in. The Englishman stuffs him. Narimani is heavy on top, landing scattered elbows to dos Santos’s head. In round 3, Narimani lands a few punches, shoots in but on his way down is caught in a guillotine. Dos Santos can’t keep it and Narimani pops back up to his feet. Dos Santos tags his foe with a pair of rights to the face, but he swallows a left jab in exchange for his effort. Narimani got the unanimous decision win.

UFC Argentina Preliminary Card Results

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski



Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki



Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Humberto Bandenay

Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7:00 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Jesus Pinedo vs. Devin Powell



Featherweight: Nad Narimani def. Anderson Dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)