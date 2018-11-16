Faceoff: Watch UFC Argentina’s Final Staredown

The time is nearly here for tomorrow’s UFC Fight Night 140 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny will square off in UFC Argentina’s main event.

Ponzinibbio will look to keep his six-fight win streak alive by headlining the first event in his native country. The pressure is certainly on against veteran Magny. ‘Gente Boa’ appears calm and cocksure, however.

After today’s early weigh-ins that featured a harrowing scene when one fighter missed weight, the fighters squared off for a final time at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch the video from the UFC right here: