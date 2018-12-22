UFC Announces Partnership With Meal-Prep Service

The UFC continues to be at the forefront of fighter safety as they have announced a partnership with a meal-prep service to assist fighters during camp.

The world leader in combat sports announced a partnership with Trifecta. They are a leading all-organic meal delivery service that plans to work with fighters during training camp and fight week. The meal-prep servive is expected to be of no charge to the fighters.

The press release stated that Trifecta will work with staff at the UFC Performance Institute. It will “offer the nutritional support program to athletes who opt to receive it as part of their preparation for upcoming UFC events.”

Extreme weight cutting along with fighters missing weight contuines to plague the sport of MMA. It looks like the UFC has taken a big step in the right direction with these deal.

Meal-Prep Service:



“Trifecta’s new fight prep program is an absolute game-changer for UFC athletes,” UFC Performance Institute vice president of operations James Kimball said in the release. “With the offering of this program, athletes — should they choose to participate — will have access to culinary chefs and sports dietitians who can offer the highest-quality, individualized nutritional support and meal planning for the fighters. Proper nutrition and meal prep are critical elements that help each UFC athlete compete in the Octagon. At an optimized level, and we’re thrilled with Trifecta’s commitment to evolve the sport of MMA through this innovative program.”

The addition of Trifecta’s meal-prep service seems to be a great idea. Most fighters already use nutritionists during training camp or fight week to assist them with their weight cuts.

“Performance Institute staff will be available to consult with each athlete using the program through all stages of competition preparation,” the release stated.

Trifecta will also deliver meals to fighters during training camp. Not only those athletes who have regular access to the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas will be eligible for this service. This would be separate from the in-house meals the UFC Performance Institute currently provides. Chefs will be on site during fight week.

Per the release, the program is expected to launch the first quarter of 2019. And it will “be accessible for athletes competing on a majority of UFC events.”

What do you think? Will these new meal-prep service help curb the weight cutting issues currently plaguing the sport?