UFC Star Challenges Andrew Tate’s Views on Fatherhood “Cut the Cord, Won the Fight, Came Back”

UFC star Terrance McKinney has given his thoughts on Andrew Tate’s view on fatherhood.

As we know, the UFC is made up of some of the most impressive fighters on the planet. These mixed martial artists are incredibly adept at physical combat and throughout the course of the last few decades, we’ve seen some of the biggest and baddest men and women walk through the doors of the promotion.

Andrew Tate, meanwhile, had a career of his own right in kickboxing, but he was never able to reach the heights that many UFC fighters have. Instead, he’s made a living out of controversial opinions, which have led him down the path of some pretty troubled accusations outside of the ring.

Recently, he made his feelings known on social media regarding fathers who want to be present for the birth of their children. UFC star Terrance McKinney, it’s safe to say, didn’t agree with his assessment.

My lil girl was born on a Tuesday, I cut the cord, then packed my bags and flew to Saudi Arabia, won my fight in 2 minutes of the first round and then flew back the next day just to be with my daughter. Real men understand. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 17, 2025

UFC star Terrance McKinney questions Andrew Tate

Tate: “Men who are obsessed with being at the birth of kids are gay. OMG LETS DO IT THIS WAY OMG. Gay.”

We live in a pretty hostile world, and opinions like this from Andrew Tate certainly aren’t going to help matters. On the other hand, you’ve got UFC contender Terrance McKinney, who many view as one of the biggest fan favorites in the game right now.

McKinney’s response indicates what kind of mentality and approach he has to life, and for us, we can’t help but admire him.