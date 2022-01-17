Former two-weight UFC champion, Amanda Nunes has parted ways with long-time home base, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida – with the view to creating and establishing her own team, following an almost eight-year tenure with the ‘Sunshine State’ facility.

Nunes, who most recently featured at UFC 269 last month, suffered a stunning upset loss to bantamweight title challenger, Julianna Pena in the form of a second round rear-naked choke as she dropped her crown and suffered the snapping of a 12-fight winning streak, which snapped the course of six years.



Per an initial report by Combate reporter, Raphael Marinho, Amanda Nunes, along with her partner and UFC strawweight contender, Nina Nunes, will part ways with the American Top Team facility in Coconut Creek, as she intends to form her own team whilst remaining in Florida.

Before moving to American Top Team in 2014, Nunes plyed her trade in Hialeah, Florida at the MMA Masters facility, under the tutelage of Daniel Valverde, and compatriot, Cesar Carneiro.

Embarking on her stunning 12-fight winning rise since her move to American Top Team, Nunes would go on to clinch both the undisputed bantamweight and featherweight championships at the facility – lodging career victories over the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Germaine de Randamie, Felicia Spencer, and Megan Anderson.

Amanda Nunes has welcomed an immediate bantamweight title rematch with Julianna Pena

Following her second round submission loss to Washington native and The Ultimate Fighter winner, Pena, Nunes immediately noted her willingness to score an immediate championship rematch with the newly-minted titleholder – with the view to a re-run in 2022 in an attempt to reclaim her bantamweight champion and become a two-weight UFC champion for the second time in her tenure inside the Octagon.

Boasting a 21-5 professional record from 26 professional outings, Amanda Nunes has scored an eye-catching 13 knockout victories to go alongside four other submission stoppage wins.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.