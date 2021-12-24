UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is not only interested in a rematch with Amanda Nunes but also coaching against one another on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes in the second round of their fight at UFC 269. It is arguably the greatest upset in the history of the UFC and MMA as a whole.

Pena is open to all options for her next fight after earning the bantamweight title. She’s expressed interest in Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie for her next bout, but she isn’t leaving an immediate rematch off the table.

During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Pena’s face lit up when asked about the prospect of coaching TUF.

Julianna Pena Wants To Coach TUF With Amanda Nunes

“I would love to coach The Ultimate Fighter. It’s always been a dream of mine,” Peña said. “And yeah, I would love for her to coach alongside me. I got nothing but love and respect for Amanda. I think that she’s been a great champion. And coaching The Ultimate Fighter would be another dream come true for me.”

Pena and Nunes have been heated rivals for months, stemming from Pena’s rants earlier this year in the media regarding a fight with Nunes. She has alleged that Nunes has repeatedly dodged her for a fight, but it came together at UFC 269.

Pena earned the title shot after dismantling Sara McMann at UFC 257 to begin 2021. He’s also earned wins over the likes of Nicco Montano, Cat Zingano, and Jessica Eye during her run in the bantamweight division.

Nunes is widely regarded as the UFC’s pound-for-pound top female fighter of all time. An immediate rematch between these two, combined with a reality television appearance, would skyrocket interest.

Who do you think should coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.