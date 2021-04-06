The Ultimate Fighter 1 finalist, Stephan Bonnar was last weekend, asked to leave a fitness gym for his refusal to wear a face mask during the ongoing COVID-19 — claiming fellow gym-goers, whom he labeled “sheep” reported him, despite claims that he has a medical exemption.



The 44-year-old posted a video on his official Instagram, explaining how he had received an exemption to wear a face mask during the ongoing pandemic, given the fact he suffers from asthma, producing an inhaler to boot. In the video, Bonnar claims he had been asked to leave the gym premises, a facility he detailed he had been using for fourteen years for his refusal to wear a mask.



“I’ve been coming to this gym for fourteen years, (and I’m) getting kicked out on my birthday because one of these sheep was complaining that my mask was dropping. Well guess what sheep, I got a medical exemption; I have asthma. I’m doing you a favour by even playing pretend, Masks don’t do anything. Wake up you sheep! Tattletales. Cowards.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)



In the video’s caption, Bonnar claimed that he was getting asked to leave the gym facility for exercising his right to “breathe clean air“.

“Easter is a good reminder how (Jesus) Christ, despite being a cool dude, was pretty maligned. When I was 10, I was thrown out of the playhouse at Celebration station for my own bday for being too tall. Here I am 34 years later getting thrown out of the gym for exercising my right to breathe clean air. That’s consistency. #happyeaster #marchtothebeatofyourowndrum“

Back in 2005, Bonnar headlined The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale — battling to a unanimous decision loss to former light heavyweight champion, Forest Griffin in the promotion’s Fight of the Year — and arguably one of the most important fights in the history of the organization.



Last competing at Bellator 131 back in November of 2014, Bonnar suffered a split decision defeat to another former UFC 205-pound titleholder, Tito Ortiz.



A twenty-four fight professional veteran, the Indiana native amassed a 15-9 record, scoring notable career wins over the likes of Brian Ebersole, Terry Martin, James Irvine, Keith Jardine, and in his final career victory, took home a unanimous decision triumph over Kyle Kingsbury.